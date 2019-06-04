Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with animal cruelty after turtle killed in video
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 3:26 pm EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is charged with felony animal cruelty after police were alerted to a video showing him killing a turtle by kicking and jumping on it.
Greenville police said they were notified via their Facebook page about an online video that allegedly showed a man killing a turtle, adding that they received notice of the video from as far away as South Africa.
Police say that although the video was deleted, someone recorded it and sent it to investigators.
Authorities say 20-year-old Devin Antonie Simpson was arrested within hours of the video being posted.
Simpson’s status couldn’t be determined Tuesday and a police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The Associated Press
