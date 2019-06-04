Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kentucky man accused of beating infant, causing 27 fractures
The Associated Press
Jun 4, 2019
RICHMOND, Ky. — A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries.
News outlets report 24-year-old Sean Dykes was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a minor and domestic violence.
An arrest report says authorities responding to a report of a wounded infant last week found the girl with fractures, bruises, bleeding in her eyes and other possible internal injuries.
Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said “it’s unimaginable that a father could do this to their daughter.”
Dykes also was accused in March of shoving his girlfriend and her mother to the ground and attempting to strangle one of them.
He’s being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
The Associated Press
