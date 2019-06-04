In the news today, June 4

Five stories in the news for Tuesday, June 4

———

WOMEN STILL FACING HATRED, RACISM: TRUDEAU

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the rights of women are backsliding and gender equality is under attack as hateful views creep into the public debate. In the opening address Monday to the Women Deliver conference on gender equality in Vancouver, Trudeau said individuals are trying to roll back women’s rights and politicians are giving into the public pressure. Trudeau didn’t say what he was referring to, but last week he said he planned to talk with U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence about the growing number of American laws that restrict abortion. He also spoke of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, saying Canada can and must do better to end violence against all women.

———

EMPLOYERS FACE STEEP MIGRANT WORKER DELAYS

Some employers looking to hire temporary foreign workers are experiencing significant delays due to an increase in demand this year in Canada. The federal government says the volume of applications is up almost 25 per cent over last year — a development it says is due in part to Canada’s low unemployment rates. Some employers are waiting more than 100 days to find out if they can bring in migrant workers after proving no Canadian workers are available for the jobs. Leah Nord of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce says agriculture producers who need temporary foreign workers to help with farm labour during the growing season will be particularly affected.

———

SENATE MOVES ON SEX ASSAULT TRAINING FOR JUDGES

After stalling for two years, the Senate is poised to pass a private member’s bill that would require judges in Canada to undergo training about sexual assault law, including rape myths and stereotypes about victims and the affect of trauma on memory. Bill C-337 was introduced by former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose in February 2017 and was passed unanimously by the House of Commons three months later. It has languished ever since in the Senate, despite enjoying broad support in principle among the various groups in the upper house.

———

ELIMINATE RACISM AS PART OF CANCER STRATEGY: REPORT

A campaign by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer to seek input for a cancer strategy has allowed it to determine top priorities for patient care into the next decade. They include enhanced prevention and screening, faster diagnosis and adapting care for underserved groups such as Indigenous Peoples who were also consulted, unlike when a strategy was first established in 2006. The non-profit group’s CEO Cindy Morton says patients and staff from cancer agencies were among those who contributed about 7,500 responses after the campaign was launched last fall. She says meetings with First Nations, Metis and Inuit people helped the group determine racism by front-line and professional staff in the health-care system is a problem and it has to work toward eliminating it.

———

SYMBOLIC COMBAT BOOTS MARKING D-DAY ARRIVE IN HALIFAX

A pair of combat boots symbolizing the journey taken by Canadian soldiers who fought in the Second World War arrived in Halifax on Monday, completing a cross-Canada journey by train that began in Vancouver at the end of March. The boots were accompanied by a 98-year-old veteran who landed as part of the D-Day invasion of France 75 years ago. Havelyn Chiasson was just 23 when he waded ashore with New Brunswick’s North Shore Regiment, as part of the first wave of the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944. About 14,000 Canadians landed at Juno Beach on D-Day and 359 were killed on the first day of fighting.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette takes part today in the unveiling of a monument in France dedicated to the sacrifices made by Canadians during the Battle of Normandy.

— Free speech advocates Lindsay Shepherd, John Robson and Mark Steyn appear before the House of Commons justice committee for its study regarding online hate.

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is expected to make announcement today in Ottawa related to the Energy Services Acquisition Program.

The Canadian Press