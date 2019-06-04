House near OK of Dem immigration bill, despite veto threat

WASHINGTON — Democrats are ignoring a White House veto threat and muscling legislation toward House passage giving a chance for citizenship to an estimated 2 million-plus migrants.

The bill stands virtually no chance of becoming law. But it’s letting Democrats showcase their efforts on one of their highest-profile priorities.

And it’s the latest skirmish in Democrats’ battle against President Donald Trump and most congressional Republicans over immigration.

Republicans say the bill lacks border security provisions that they and Trump have long demanded as part of any major immigration bill. White House aides sent lawmakers a letter threatening a Trump veto, saying the measure “would incentivize and reward illegal immigration” without “defending our borders.”

The bill seems fated to join other House-passed measures advancing Democrats’ agenda that are stalling in the GOP-run Senate.

Alan Fram, The Associated Press