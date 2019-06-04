Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Government confirms Iran to free imprisoned Lebanese man
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 10:29 am EDT
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry says Iran has agreed to release a Lebanese man who has been imprisoned there since 2015.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry says it has been contacted by the Iranian ambassador in Beirut who said authorities have agreed to release Nizar Zakka, based on a request by President Michel Aoun on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the feast that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Countries typically issue pardons and amnesties as a good will gesture during the holiday.
Zakka, who also has permanent U.S. residency, is accused in Iran of having “deep links” to U.S. intelligence services, a charge the family denies.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2016 after a security court convicted him of espionage.
