Florida man, mistress charged in wife's murder-for-hire plot
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 1:50 pm EDT
These booking photos provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, shows Amanda Lea Love, 31, left, and Jerry Allen Burns, 50. The pair were arrested Friday, May 31, 2019, on charges of second degree murder. Police say they hired someone to kill Burns' wife and make it look like a bungled burglary. The search continues for the person who killed 44-year-old Velvet Floyd Burns. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say a 50-year-old Florida man and his 30-year-old mistress hired someone to kill his wife and make it look like a bungled burglary.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Lt. Craig Waldrup told news outlets that Jerry “Tommy” Burns and Amanda Love were arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges. The search continues for the person who killed 44-year-old Velvet Floyd Burns.
Burns told officers he left for work May 9 and a family friend found his wife’s body later that day. Investigators discovered Burns and Love were having an affair.
Waldrup says the couple offered someone thousands in cash and a portion of Burns’ life insurance policy as payment to kill her.
Attorneys for Burns and Love aren’t listed on jail records.