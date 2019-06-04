Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Faithful Muslims around the world begin celebrating Eid
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 4:00 am EDT
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani, right, speaks during the Eid al-Fitr at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June. 4, 2019. Eid al-Fitr prayer marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
BEIRUT — Muslims across the Middle East and beyond are celebrating the start of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, a time for family and festivities.
The holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. As in previous years, the Muslim world was split on when the start of Eid is, as it’s based on sighting the new moon by eye. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE start Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan and others won’t start till Wednesday.
Ordinarily a festive occasion, this year’s Eid comes amid war and turmoil in more than one area, including Yemen and Sudan, where the ruling military on Monday conducted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, killing at least 35.