Denver mayor runoff centres on fast growth, gentrification

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against an upstart challenger in the officially nonpartisan election.

Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver’s economic boom as a reason why voters should retain him to office on Tuesday.

Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis) is running a longshot campaign that focuses on the consequences of that growth.

She says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that would risk displacing the city’s most vulnerable communities.

The city’s economy has attracted more than 100,000 new residents since 2010.

Hancock and Giellis were the top two vote-getters in a six-way race in May.

James Anderson, The Associated Press



