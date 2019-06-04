Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Denver mayor runoff centres on fast growth, gentrification
by James Anderson, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 1:11 am EDT
In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 photo, a passing bicyclist pauses to watch supporters of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock as they pause for a picture during a rally for the incumbent in Denver. Hancock, who is seeking his third, four-year term as mayor, is facing Jamie Giellis in a runoff Tuesday. (AP Photo/James Anderson)
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term against an upstart challenger in the officially nonpartisan election.
Hancock touts his experience in managing Denver’s economic boom as a reason why voters should retain him to office on Tuesday.
Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis) is running a longshot campaign that focuses on the consequences of that growth.
She says the city needs a mayor who will slow development that would risk displacing the city’s most vulnerable communities.
The city’s economy has attracted more than 100,000 new residents since 2010.
Hancock and Giellis were the top two vote-getters in a six-way race in May.