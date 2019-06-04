Dementia and assisted death in Canada

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dying with Dignity Canada's CEO Shanaaz Gokool (centre) sits with Barb Brzezici (right) an assisted dying advocate whose mother mother died after a long battle with dementia, and Dr. Brett Belchetz, a Toronto physician and member of Dying with Dignity Canada's Physicians Advisory Council, during a news conference in response to new federal legislation on physician-assisted dying, in Toronto, on pril 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
In today’s Big Story podcast, when the government passed bill C-14, allowing chronically ill patients to access assisted death, some end-of-life conversations became easier. But not all of them.
The current law in Canada does not allow patients who have been diagnosed with dementia to plan their deaths. For many people who are frightened about the final days of the disease, that’s not acceptable. But there’s a reason very few places in the world have allowed these patients to avail themselves of the service. The questions raised by it are some of the most fundamental to humanity, and the burden the decision would place on family members and even doctors is unfathomable.
