CVS, Uber and Mattel rise while Box stumbles

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Box Inc., down 75 cents to $17.18

The online storage provider gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year

CVS Health Corp., up $1.23 to $54.62

CVS Health is pushing deeper into health services with plans to add dietitians and medical equipment to 1,500 stores over the next few years.

Mattel Inc., up $1.13 to $10.78

The toy maker signed a licensing deal with Sanrio Inc. to design products inspired by Hello Kitty and other characters.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.50 to $42.75

The ride-hailing company exited its post-IPO quiet period and several Wall Street analysts have put “buy” ratings on its stock.

Tiffany & Co., up $2.34 to $92.51

The luxury jeweler beat Wall Street’s fiscal first quarter profit forecasts.

Continental Resources Inc., up $5.22 to $40.23

The oil and gas company will give investors a quarterly dividend and it approved a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Navistar International Corp., up $2.86 to $33.96

The truck and engine maker’s fiscal second quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Hasbro Inc., up $5.97 to $103.04

The toy maker announced a licensing deal to bring back its iconic Micro Machines toys.

