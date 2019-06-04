Loading articles...

Child, 6, airlifted to hospital after Port Perry crash

Durham regional police say a child, 6, has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Port Perry.

Police say a dump trump and car collided at Reach Street and Old Simcoe Road.

The immediate area is closed to traffic while police investigate.

More to come

