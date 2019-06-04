Anti-LGBTQ protesters draw crowd in Church and Wellesley neighbourhood

On the day Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaims this month Pride Month, anti-LGBTQ protesters are attracting some attention in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

About 30 to 40 people have gathered as the protesters deliver messages against the LGBTQ community, some in support of the messages, some not.

Toronto police are aware of the situation but say at this point it is not out of control.

Drivers are being told to expect delays as some of the people involved have been on the street intermittently.

Last month when a standoff between street preachers and counter-protesters turned violent, residents of The Village said police response time was “grossly inadequate.”

Protest now spilling onto the road now. More police present @CityNews pic.twitter.com/pRxmBZz6Hz — Melissa Nakhavoly (@MelNakhavoly) June 4, 2019