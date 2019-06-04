Loading articles...

Anti-LGBTQ protesters draw crowd in Church and Wellesley neighbourhood

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 4, 2019 at 6:54 pm EDT

On the day Toronto Mayor John Tory proclaims this month Pride Month, anti-LGBTQ protesters are attracting some attention in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

About 30 to 40 people have gathered as the protesters deliver messages against the LGBTQ community, some in support of the messages, some not.

Toronto police are aware of the situation but say at this point it is not out of control.

Drivers are being told to expect delays as some of the people involved have been on the street intermittently.

Last month when a standoff between street preachers and counter-protesters turned violent, residents of The Village said police response time was “grossly inadequate.”

SweetLoveTO

Why are police forces in Canada allow HATE SPEECH to continue and yet they arrest a kid for swearing at police? So to spread hate and incite harm with vicious words, attacking people who are not doing anything to you is lawful, yet defending someone being brutalized by police or being verbally assaulted by hate mongers is ok?
I have no respect for law enforcement. Too many police officers and their chain of command have serious mental health issues that should prevent them from being in law enforcement. Too many of them are fascists, bigots, racists and power hungry control freaks that should not have access to firearms let allow be law enforcement officers.

June 04, 2019 at 7:14 pm