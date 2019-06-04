Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Air Canada signs deal with Drone Delivery Canada to market and sell services
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 4, 2019 9:05 am EDT
The tail of an Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. Air Canada has signed an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to help market drone delivery services. Under the deal, Air Canada Cargo will market and sell drone delievery services across Canada, on routes where the company has regulatory approval. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
MONTREAL — Air Canada has signed an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to help market and sell drone delivery services.
Under the terms of the deal, Air Canada Cargo will market and sell drone delivery services across Canada.
Air Canada Cargo has also agreed that it won’t use or engage with any other drone delivery service providers.
The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years.
Tim Strauss, vice-president of cargo at Air Canada, says drones have the potential to offer cost-effective solutions in non-traditional markets, including remote communities.
Strauss is an independent member of the advisory board of Drone Deliver Canada.