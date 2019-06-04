Loading articles...

1 man injured in 4-car crash on Hwy. 401

One man was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash involving multiple cars on Highway 401 on Tuesday night.

Toronto Fire says they responded to a call on the 401 at Keele Street around 9:45 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash and one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with the air bags deployed.

No word if anyone else was injured.

More to come

