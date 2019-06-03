Wasilla woman dies in early morning rollover crash

WASILLA, Alaska — A Wasilla woman died when her car rolled into a ditch northeast of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say 25-year-old Linda Reinert died early Sunday morning.

Troopers just after 5 a.m. took a call of a rollover crash on Bogard Road.

Investigators say Reinert was travelling east and lost control on a left-hand curve.

The car hit the ditch and rolled on its side.

Reinert was not wearing a seat belt.

The Associated Press