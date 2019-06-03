Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US construction spending was flat in April as housing fell
by Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 10:06 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was unchanged in April as another decline in home construction was offset by a big gain in government spending on projects like highways and hospitals.
The Commerce Department says the flat reading followed a small increase of 0.1% in March, which was revised higher after an initial estimate showed a sharp decline. Construction spending jumped 1% in February.
The data suggests that Americans cut back on home renovations in April. And spending on new home construction was flat. Higher mortgage rates have weighed on home sales this year, though in recent weeks rates have dropped below 4%, potentially reviving sales.
Public construction jumped 4.8% to reach a record high of $299.4 billion, led by big gains in state and local government and federal spending.
Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press
