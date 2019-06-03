Loading articles...

Sudan protest organizers say the number of people killed in the military's raid of a sit-in protest camp has risen to 9

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan protest organizers say the number of people killed in the military’s raid of a sit-in protest camp has risen to 9.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.