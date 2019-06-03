Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 6:25 am EDT
MOSCOW — Russia’s communications regulator says that Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies.
The Russian Communications Oversight Agency published a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.
Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years meant to tighten control over online activity.
The regulator said Monday that Tinder had shared with them information about the company and that it is now on the list of online apps and websites that are expected to co-operate with the FSB.
Russian authorities last year issued an order to ban messaging app Telegram after it refused to provide the user data as required by the Russian law.
