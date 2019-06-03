Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pretrial hearing set for man charged in newsroom attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 11:52 am EDT
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge has scheduled a hearing later this month to resolve several pretrial matters for the man charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken met privately with prosecutors and defence attorneys for Jarrod Ramos for nearly an hour Monday before saying they would return for a June 25 hearing on several pretrial motions.
Ramos is scheduled to be tried in November on first-degree murder charges in the June 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom.
Ripken previously ordered a mental health evaluation for Ramos, whose attorneys have filed a plea that he’s not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
Ramos appeared in court for Monday’s brief hearing.
