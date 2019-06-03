Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nearly 400 Missouri roads closed by flooding
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 8:55 am EDT
Steve Schade looks over Mississippi River floodwater that fills the second floor of his home outside of Portage des Sioux, Mo., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Schade's home is on the banks of the Mississippi River and while the first floor of his "clubhouse" had regularly flooded, this is the first time the second story of his home, where his living space is, has flooded since he bought the place in 2004. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
ST. LOUIS — The swollen Missouri and Mississippi rivers are closing hundreds of roads and inundating homes and businesses.
Locks and dams upstream of St. Louis are shut down as the Mississippi River crests at its second-highest level on record in some areas, straining agriculture levees.
Floodgates also have been closed in St. Louis in advance of the river cresting there Thursday.
The high water already is causing problems. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several hotels that were crowded with visitors for the Stanley Cup Final and Cardinals-Cubs baseball games were left without hot water Sunday after too much water overwhelmed a pump station.
Along the Missouri River, water levels were falling in Jefferson City after a crest that flooded railroad tracks and airport property. Statewide, nearly 400 roads are closed.
