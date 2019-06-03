Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Navajo Code Talker has died; William Tully Brown was 96
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 5:39 pm EDT
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker William Tully Brown has died at age 96.
He’s the third Navajo Code Talker to die since May 10.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Brown died Monday in Winslow, Arizona. The cause of death wasn’t disclosed.
Brown was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.
Brown enlisted in 1944 and was honourably discharged in 1946.
He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Honorable Service Label Button.
Brown’s funeral is scheduled Thursday at Fort Defiance Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fort Defiance, Arizona.
{* loginWidget *}