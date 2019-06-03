Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Morocco boasts success in reducing migrant flows to Europe
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell, left, and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, right, attend a press conference after holding talks during the former's visit to Rabat, Morocco, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
RABAT, Morocco — Morocco’s foreign affairs minister says that the downward trend of migrant departures to Europe continued in May, when the number of crossings dropped 40% compared to the same month last year.
Nasser Bourita, who hosted Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell on Monday in Rabat also repeated his country’s demands for further European Union funding to stop crossings.
Spain is seeking additional 50 million euros from the EU for Rabat’s efforts on curbing migration.
Departures from Morocco through the Western Mediterranean route, which last year became the main entry point into Europe, have dropped sharply since the beginning of 2019.
Moroccan authorities don’t comment on the fate of migrants they stop. Activists and rights groups say they are arrested and sent to southern cities, delaying their return to northern coasts.
The Associated Press
