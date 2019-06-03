Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississippi Capitol hosts funeral of former US Sen. Cochran
by Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 4:32 am EDT
An American flag flies at half-staff for former Mississippi U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, outside the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse, named in his honor last year, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Thursday, May 30, 2019. Cochran died early Thursday morning, in Oxford, according to his former congressional office. He was 81. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
JACKSON, Miss. — Flags in Mississippi are flying at half-staff to honour a Republican former U.S. senator who brought billions of dollars to the state.
The first of two funeral services for Thad Cochran is taking place Monday at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The second is on Tuesday at a church in the city.
Cochran was 81 when he died Thursday in a veterans’ nursing home in Oxford, Mississippi.
He was the 10th longest-serving U.S. senator in history.
Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and to the Senate in 1978, wielding power for several years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He retired in April 2018.
Cochran was dubbed the “Quiet Persuader” because of his gentlemanly demeanour. He was also known for working across party lines.