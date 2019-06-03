Loading articles...

One person dead in Mississauga industrial accident

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police responded to a call in the area of Matheson Boulevard and Dixie Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

No further details have been released.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.

