2 arrested after knife-point robbery at Jurassic Park West in Mississauga
by News staff
Posted Jun 3, 2019 5:39 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2019 at 5:40 am EDT
Peel police chase down suspects after a knife-point robbery at Celebration Square in Mississauga on June 3, 2019. CITYNEWS
Two people have been taken into custody after a knife-point robbery at Celebration Square in Mississauga.
Peel police say it happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Burnhamthorpe Road and Living Arts Drive, near Confederation Parkway.
The incident occurred just as the Toronto Raptors game was ending. At the time, Celebration Square was hosting a viewing parting — the space has been dubbed Jurassic Park West during the NBA Finals.
Police say a man was taken into custody shortly after the alleged robbery. Officers chased the suspect and deployed a Taser, but did not strike the suspect with it.
A second person was also arrested.
No one was injured in the incident.
#UPDATE: Peel police now say two suspects are in custody following a street level robbery involving a knife at Celebration Square in Mississauga which occurred just as the Raptors playoff game was ending. pic.twitter.com/iHbInVr0Sh