Kim Jong Un's sister reappears at iconic mass games
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 9:23 pm EDT
In this June 2, 2019, photo provided on Monday, June 3, 2019, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, holds a boy in his arm during a musical performance by the wives of Korean People's Army officers in North Korea. A senior North Korean official who had been reported as purged over the failed nuclear summit with Washington was shown in state media enjoying a concert alongside leader Kim. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in more than 50 days at Pyongyang’s iconic mass games, casting doubts on media speculation that she had been ordered by her brother to lay low over a failed nuclear summit with Washington.
North Korea’s state media on Tuesday showed Kim Yo Jong clapping aside her brother, his wife and other top officials at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium where thousands of gymnasts, dancers and flip-card-wielding crowds in the stands worked in precise unison to perform “The Land of the People.”
State media confirmed that North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, who had been reported to be sentenced to hard labour over the collapsed summit, also attended the performance.