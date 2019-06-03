Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 7:38 pm EDT
Brian Kolfage, founder of We Build the Wall Inc., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Sunland Park, N.M., where a privately funded wall is being constructed. The New Mexico city is allowing construction to resume of the privately funded barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border following questions about its permit. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has denied a request by the House to prevent President Donald Trump from tapping Defence Department money for his proposed border wall with Mexico.
U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled Monday that the House didn’t have authority to sue over the president’s decision to rely on Pentagon money for wall construction. McFadden is a Trump appointee.
Trump’s victory is muted by a federal ruling in California last month that blocked construction of key sections of the wall. The California case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition.
The judge in the California case, Haywood Gilliam Jr., is an appointee of President Barack Obama. The administration plans to appeal.