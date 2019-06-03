Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire breaks out in problem-plagued St. James Town highrise
by News Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2019 8:43 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2019 at 8:47 am EDT
A two-alarm fire broke out at a highrise at 280 Wellesley St. on June 2, 2019. CITYNEWS
Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a highrise at 280 Wellesley St. near Parliament Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Residents were forced to leave for several hours and were put into TTC shelter buses.
The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, police tweeted, and residents were allowed back inside.
There’s no reported damage to apartments, but there is water damage in some hallways and to the garbage chute, where the fire broke out.
The same building had to be evacuated for several days last week after an inspection found signs of neglect to key safety systems.
Residents of the building and the neighbouring one at 260 Wellesley in St. James Town have had a
difficult series of months with things falling apart and various problems persisting, forcing shut-downs and inspections.
