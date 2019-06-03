Fire breaks out in problem-plagued St. James Town highrise

Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a highrise at 280 Wellesley St. near Parliament Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Residents were forced to leave for several hours and were put into TTC shelter buses.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries, police tweeted, and residents were allowed back inside.

There’s no reported damage to apartments, but there is water damage in some hallways and to the garbage chute, where the fire broke out.

The same building had to be evacuated for several days last week after an inspection found signs of neglect to key safety systems.

Residents of the building and the neighbouring one at 260 Wellesley in St. James Town have had a difficult series of months with things falling apart and various problems persisting, forcing shut-downs and inspections.