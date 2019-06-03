What happens when a fatal grizzly bear attack goes viral?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it was a tragedy of the sort that sometimes happen in Canada’s North, where communities rub up against the wild. Two people, including an infant, were dead. So was A bear. A husband who lost his family in the attack was traumatized.

And then the story broke online, and it got worse …

GUEST: Eva Holland, Outside magazine

