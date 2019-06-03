Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cryptocurrency pioneer is man behind bid for Buffett lunch
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 2:17 pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb. — A cryptocurrency pioneer is behind a more than $4.5 million charity bid to have a private lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
The Glide Foundation said in a news release Monday that the top bidder was Justin Sun, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent. The online auction raises money for the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco. The eBay auction ended Friday night with Sun’s winning bid of $4,567,888.
Buffett isn’t a fan of investing in cryptocurrencies, calling them nonproductive assets.
Sun said on social media Monday that lunch with the Omaha legend “will be a great opportunity for mutual understanding and knowledge transfer.”
Sun’s bid shattered the previous record of nearly $3.5 million. Sun and up to seven people get to dine with Buffett in New York City.
The Associated Press
