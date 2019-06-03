Loading articles...

Conexus Credit Union in Saskatchewan closing several branches in fall

REGINA — One of Saskatchewan’s largest financial institutions says it will be closing nine of its branches across the province.

Conexus Credit Union says two locations will close in Regina, and others will occur in Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill and Young.

The nine branches are expected to close at the end of the work day on Oct. 2.

The Conexus says the closures are due to digital changes in the industry.

It also says it will be working one on one with members to identify solutions. (CJME)

The Canadian Press

