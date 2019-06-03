Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

DENVER — River rafting outfitters expect upcoming snowmelt to provide Colorado with their best season in decades.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that abundant snowfall in the high country through the end of May is expected to bring an extended rafting season as the snow melts.

David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association, says 2019 rafting is “probably going to be the best in the last 20 years.”

Costlow says he expects snowmelt runoff from the mountains to begin this week, causing rivers to rise gradually, unless there is a long period of weather around 90 degrees.

He says rafting business operators should benefit from above-average snowpack, including in areas that suffered from drought last summer, such as Durango in southwest Colorado, which now has snowpack above normal.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

The Associated Press