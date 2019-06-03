Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 killed in helicopter crash near Arkansas music festival
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 12:07 pm EDT
OZARK, Ark. — Authorities say three people were killed and one was injured when a sightseeing helicopter crashed near a music festival in the Ozark Mountains in western Arkansas.
Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said the pilot and two passengers were killed when the helicopter that had taken off from the Backwoods music festival on Sunday night. Boen says another passenger was airlifted to an Oklahoma hospital and was critically injured. The identities and ages of the pilot and passengers have not been released.
An Arkansas State Police spokesman says the helicopter was found about 500 yards (460 metres) south of the festival grounds on Mulberry Mountain.
Mulberry Mountain, which had hosted the Wakarusa festival for several years, is a popular site for multiday camping and music events.
The Associated Press
