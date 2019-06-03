Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
No injuries after 2-alarm fire at Scarborough highrise
by News Staff
Posted Jun 3, 2019 9:08 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 3, 2019 at 9:15 pm EDT
Fire and smoke is seen on an 18th floor balcony of a highrise in Scarborough. Credit: Raymond Stone
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a residential building in Scarborough.
Police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of a balcony fire on the 18th floor of a highrise in the Pharmacy and Finch avenues area around 8:30 p.m.
Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and photos from the scene show the balcony engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke.
Residents of the building were told to shelter in place while firefighters worked to put the blaze out.
The fire was knocked down just before 9 p.m. and no one was injured.
