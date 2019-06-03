No injuries after 2-alarm fire at Scarborough highrise

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a residential building in Scarborough.

Police and firefighters responded to multiple reports of a balcony fire on the 18th floor of a highrise in the Pharmacy and Finch avenues area around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and photos from the scene show the balcony engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke.

Residents of the building were told to shelter in place while firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

The fire was knocked down just before 9 p.m. and no one was injured.