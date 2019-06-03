1 shot at Southern California shopping mall

TORRANCE, Calif. — Police in Southern California are hunting for a gunman who shot one person at one of the nation’s largest malls.

Stores have been locked down and some people evacuated from the sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center just south of Los Angeles.

Police Officer Craig Durling says the shooting was reported Monday afternoon.

Durling says it’s believed the attacker fled the mall but most stores are locked down until police can search them.

The Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The mall has more than 250 stores.

The Associated Press