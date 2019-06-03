Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 boy killed, second wounded in shooting off Anchorage trail
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 3, 2019 11:26 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police say a boy was shot and killed and a second boy was wounded off a trail in the middle of the city.
Police just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday received a report of shots fired along Chester Creek Trail near Sullivan Arena.
Police dispatchers a few minutes later took a call from someone saying he had been shot in woods near the trail.
Patrol officers began searching. They found the boys in woods police describe as far off the trail system.
Both boys had been shot multiple times.
The injured juvenile was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives closed trail access at 20th Avenue and C Street.
Police are seeking witnesses who may have information on the shooting.
