Tuscaloosa looks to boost tourism with 200th anniversary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa leaders are hoping to attract even more tourists to the Alabama city as it celebrates its 200th birthday.

The Tuscaloosa News said in a story on May 29 that several events have already been held to commemorate the city’s 1819 founding. Plans for Dec. 13 — the day the city was incorporated — include a parade downtown and the unveiling of a statue commissioned by the University of Alabama.

Tuscaloosa is already coming off a good year for tourism in 2018, when the city experienced a jump in visitors. City leaders say visitors come to watch Crimson Tide football, but are also attracted to Tuscaloosa’s amphitheatre, which hosted Keith Urban and other big acts in 2018.

