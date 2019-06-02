Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump: UK should be ready to leave EU without a deal
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 3:59 am EDT
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May walk along the colonnades of the White House in Washington. During his state visit starting June 3, 2019, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May as her authority is fading. Trump professes friendship for May, but he has been harshly critical of her handling of the tortured Brexit negotiations, and has buddied up to Boris Johnson, who hopes to follow May to power, and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, who accuses May of incompetence and betrayal. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LONDON — President Donald Trump has waded into the most controversial issue in British politics by urging the U.K. government to leave the European Union without a deal if it can’t get better terms from EU leaders.
Trump told the Sunday Times in an interview published Sunday that Britain should “walk away” from talks and refuse to pay a 39 billion pound ($49 billion) divorce bill if it doesn’t get better terms from the EU.
The president also says Brexit party leader Nigel Farage should be given a role in the negotiations.
The comments come just before Trump begins a state visit Monday to Britain, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump has also taken the unusual step of saying that Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson would make an “excellent” leader for the U.K.