Tornadoes hit Gatineau, Ottawa areas, though no injuries reported

Last Updated Jun 2, 2019 at 8:17 pm EDT

Environment Canada says at least one tornado is crossing eastern Ontario, after another was spotted earlier in western Quebec.

The national weather agency issued a tornado warning for some of the area on both sides of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal amid a small but powerful storm that includes damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall.

Environment Canada reports a tornado was spotted near the Gatineau airport just before 6 p.m. and also confirmed a tornado near Alfred in eastern Ontario while a second possible tornado may have touched down near Wendover.

Wind has torn off roofs and uprooted trees in Ottawa’s east end and debris has closed several streets, including a major highway.

Ottawa police say there are no reports of injuries so far, and they’re urging citizens to remain vigilant.

The city is still in a state of emergency over floods earlier this spring.

The capital region was hit by several tornadoes less than a year ago, which flattened neighbourhoods and did severe damage to the power grid.

