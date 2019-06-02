Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Trumps are coming: London ready for controversial visit
by Gregory Katz, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 5:41 am EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, April 28, 2016 file photo, Sadiq Khan speaks during an assembly at the London Mayor election event of London Citizens in London. U.S President Donald Trump has been outspoken in his criticism of London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, for what Trump called a failure to tackle crime and terrorism. Khan did not reply but Labour Party lawmaker David Lammy tweeted that Trump was a “racist” who hates the fact that Londoners elected a Muslim mayor. Trump will begin his state visit to Britain on June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
LONDON — It’s a unique odd couple: A 93-year-old sovereign who has made a point of keeping her opinions to herself during her long reign is hosting a 72-year-old reality-TV-star-turned-president who tweets his uncensored thoughts daily to 60 million followers.
For Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s unflappable monarch, the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump, his family and his armoured entourage on Monday means a full day of ceremony and toasts topped by a magnificent banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Yet beneath the pomp and ceremony, there are differences aplenty.
There will be a formal tea hosted by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla for Trump and his wife, bringing together a future king who has warned about the perils of climate change with a president who is actively dismantling U.S. policies designed to slow global warming.