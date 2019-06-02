Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Texas governor signs state ban on red-light traffic cameras
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 3:16 pm EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Saturday, June 1, 2019 that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras in the nation’s second-largest state.
Abbott tweeted Saturday that he signed off on the ban, which takes effect Sept. 1.
Such cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when red stoplights are lit. Drivers are usually fined $75.
Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to traffic accidents. Supporters say red-light cameras help make streets safer and generate funds for cities and other government entities.
An amendment lets cities keep operating the cameras until their contracts with vendors expire, although some communities have begun negotiations to terminate the deals earlier. The law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red-light camera tickets.