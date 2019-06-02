Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 3:34 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host “inclusion workshops” for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet’s eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.
Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign, which says, “We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honoured, all are welcomed, and you are included.”
On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn’t stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.
The Associated Press
