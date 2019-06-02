Raptors look to take 2-0 series lead against champion Warriors

The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their five-game winning streak with a sweep of the first two games of the NBA Finals when they host the Golden State Warriors tonight.

Going up 2-0 in the best-of-seven finals has proven to be a recipe for championship success: Of the 16 home teams that have won the first two games, 14 went on to win the series.

A split wouldn’t be so bad either, with 12 of the 17 teams going on to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the series tied 1-1.

While the Warriors will be without Kevin Durant, the MVP of the last two NBA Finals, for Game 2, the Raptors have listed forward OG Anunoby as probable for tonight’s game. The 21-year-old hasn’t appeared in the post-season for the Raptors after undergoing an emergency appendectomy procedure in early April.

Kawhi Leonard was held to just 23 points in Game 1 – his fourth lowest total in the post-season to date – but he didn’t need to be the offensive star as Pascal Siakam posted a career-best 32 points to lead the way. Leonard though leads all playoff scorers with 584 points so far in the post-season – 113 points better than his next closest rival, Steph Curry of the Warriors.

LISTEN: Sportsnet 590 The Fan’s Colin Teskey looks back at the team’s impressive playoff run to date