Ontario legislature sitting for rare Sunday session

The Ford government will convene the legislature for a rare weekend session at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The session comes just a week before MPPs leave for the summer, with the Tories rushing to pass a number of bills including one that would dissolve The Beer Store agreement and allow beer to be sold in corner stores.

Other items on Sunday’s agenda include readings of bills that aim to:

Amend the Cannabis Control Act to close the loophole that previously allowed operators of illegal dispensaries to claim a store as their residence in order to avoid being locked out.

Enact the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, which will allow Ontario to “commence a class action in relation to an opioid-related wrong on behalf of itself and other Canadian jurisdictions.”

Amend the Highway Traffic Act to, among other things, increase fines for slow driving and introduce a zero tolerance policy for drug or alcohol impairment while providing driving instruction.

Click here for Sunday’s full agenda: Current Agena, June 2, 2019

The last sitting day of this legislative session is scheduled for June 7. Provincial politicians will then head to their home districts for the summer, returning to Queen’s Park September 16th.