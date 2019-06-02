Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario legislature sitting for rare Sunday session
by News Staff
Posted Jun 2, 2019 11:36 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 2, 2019 at 11:39 am EDT
The Ontario Legislative Building is seen on June 29, 2010. BENSON KUA
The Ford government will convene the legislature for a rare weekend session at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The session comes just a week before MPPs leave for the summer, with the Tories rushing to pass a number of bills including one that would dissolve The Beer Store agreement and allow beer to be sold in corner stores.
Other items on Sunday’s agenda include readings of bills that aim to:
Amend the Cannabis Control Act to close the loophole that previously allowed operators of illegal dispensaries to claim a store as their residence in order to avoid being locked out.
Enact the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, which will allow Ontario to “commence a class action in relation to an opioid-related wrong on behalf of itself and other Canadian jurisdictions.”
Amend the Highway Traffic Act to, among other things, increase fines for slow driving and introduce a zero tolerance policy for drug or alcohol impairment while providing driving instruction.