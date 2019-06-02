Houston's public transit system considering rail extensions

Houston’s proposed rail expansion could get bigger.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Metropolitan Transit Authority officials are still modifying the agency’s long-term plan that’s projected to begin with $7.5 billion in improvements, to develop 66 miles of bus rapid transit and at least 16 miles more of light rail.

Metro officials are reviewing proposals that include a light rail extension to Hobby Airport. The officials are close to finishing a bus and rail plan that residents will likely have one last opportunity this month to shape before the November ballot.

A 0.2-mile expansion of the Green and Purple Lines is already included in the long-term plan, which would extend from the western end of the Theater District to the Houston Municipal Courthouse.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

The Associated Press