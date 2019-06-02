Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Houston's public transit system considering rail extensions
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 10:40 am EDT
In this April 10, 2018 photo, a METRORail train enters the Theater District platform in Houston. The Houston Chronicle reports Metropolitan Transit Authority officials are still tweaking the agency's long-range plan that's estimated to start with $7.5 billion in improvements for developing 66 miles of bus rapid transit and at least 16 additional miles of light rail. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Houston’s proposed rail expansion could get bigger.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Metropolitan Transit Authority officials are still modifying the agency’s long-term plan that’s projected to begin with $7.5 billion in improvements, to develop 66 miles of bus rapid transit and at least 16 miles more of light rail.
Metro officials are reviewing proposals that include a light rail extension to Hobby Airport. The officials are close to finishing a bus and rail plan that residents will likely have one last opportunity this month to shape before the November ballot.
A 0.2-mile expansion of the Green and Purple Lines is already included in the long-term plan, which would extend from the western end of the Theater District to the Houston Municipal Courthouse.
