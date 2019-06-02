Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Danube water levels drop but not enough to reach sunken boat
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 8:40 am EDT
Relatives of the South Korean victims of the boat accident walk towards the base camp of the Korean rescue team on Margaret Island in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 1, 2019. A Hungarian judge on Saturday ordered the formal arrest of a captain whose Viking river cruise ship collided with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River, sinking the tourist boat and leaving several South Koreans dead and other people missing. (Attila Kovacs/MTI via AP)
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian water management authorities say the Danube River’s high water levels, which have stymied efforts to reach a sunken tour boat where 21 missing people could be trapped, are falling.
The General Directorate of Water Management said Sunday the river has fallen 26 centimetres (10 1/4 inches) since midday Saturday, when it crested at 5.88 metres (19 feet, 3 1/2 inches).
Divers may try to reach the wreck once the Danube falls to about 4 metres (13 feet), which is expected Wednesday, a week after a river cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat near the Margit Bridge in Budapest.
The sightseeing boat was carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members when it collided. Seven people were killed, seven were rescued and 21 others are still missing.