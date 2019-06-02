Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Book sales are steady, but tariffs are on publishers' minds
by Hillel Italie, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 2, 2019 11:53 am EDT
NEW YORK — Thousands gathered to talk about upcoming books, hear from favourite authors and review the current market at the industry convention BookExpo and the fan-based BookCon.
Industry executives including Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy agree sales overall are “solid,” if not dynamic.
But publishing also faces a variety of troubling unknowns and adjustments. Barnes & Noble, the country’s largest physical book retailer, has been struggling for years. One of the largest distributors, Baker & Taylor, is ending its retail business.
The most immediate concern is President Donald Trump’s threatened 25% tariff on some $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including those from the country’s printing facilities. For years, U.S. publishers have relied on China for low-cost, high-capacity printing.
