Bering Sea survey could provide insight on cod finds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. scientists plan to survey the Bering Sea this summer and hope to shed light on why fish not normally seen in significant number in its northern stretches have been found there.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that cod is caught in large numbers by commercial boats in the Bering Sea but typically hundreds of miles south of Nome.

Yet, last fall, fisherman Adem Boeckmann, who lives outside Nome, found cod in some of his crab pots. He says he’d never seen anything like that.

Lyle Britt, a federal fisheries scientist, says it’s not clear whether this is part of an environmental shift or a short-term phenomenon.

The surveys are being done by the Seattle-based Alaska Fisheries Science Center, which is an arm of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

