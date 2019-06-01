Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump turbulence lags momentum for North American trade deal
by Kevin Freking, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 10:44 am EDT
Highlights of U.S.-Mexico trade in goods in 2018;
WASHINGTON — The momentum that supporters have tried to build for a new North American trade deal has run into some Trump turbulence.
The Trump administration had taken steps in recent weeks to work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers to address concerns about the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.
Then President Donald Trump made his threat this past week of a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbour cracked down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.
The administration had recently committed to meeting with a group of House Democrats to allay their concerns about the trade agreement. That gesture created good will, and as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, described it, put Democrats “on a path to yes.”
Now it’s unclear where that path may lead.
