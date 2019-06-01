Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump plan for new Mexican tariffs brings business protests
by Jill Colvin And Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 12:23 am EDT
Migrant families camped in a park leave in the middle of the night as they are pushed out by Mexican immigration authorities, in Tapachula, Mexico, early Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Authorities cleared the park of camping Central American migrants and the makeshift encampment of Haitians and African migrants outside the immigration detention center near the Guatemala border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pushing past protests from U.S. businesses and Mexico to double down on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbour cracks down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.
U.S. manufacturers said the tariff, set to take effect June 10, would have devastating consequences on them and American consumers. U.S. stocks tumbled on Wall Street in response to Trump’s planned action.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dispatched his foreign secretary to Washington to try to negotiate a solution. He said social problems are not solved with coercive measures, but also seemed convinced that Trump just needed to be informed about all the steps Mexico has taken to slow illegal migration.
Jill Colvin And Colleen Long, The Associated Press